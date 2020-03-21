STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala seeks Rs 2k-crore loan from Nabard

In a letter to Nabard chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that the pandemic will have devastating economic effects on states.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of announcing a Rs 20,000-crore package to tide over the Covid-19 crisis, Kerala has approached the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) seeking a special revival package, including a Rs 2,000-crore loan under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. Seeking assistance in view of the ongoing financial crisis, the state also demanded to reduce the interest rate of refinance of various loans, so as to enable banks to reduce interest rates.  

In a letter to Nabard chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that the pandemic will have devastating economic effects on states. He sought a special credit of Rs 2,000 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund at 2 pc per year, instead of the prevailing 3.9 pc per annum. 

The state urged that Nabard’s refinance facility should provide room for additional cost adjustment.
The special extended coverage of 100 pc refinance, now provided to north-eastern states, should be extended to pandemic-affected states. The interest rate of refinance of loans for short-term agricultural operations to state cooperative banks, regional rural banks and commercial banks to cover crop credit, should be reduced to 2 pc from existing 4.5 pc. 

This will enable banks to reduce interest rates. Also, the interest rate of other short- term loans by Nabard, covering small enterprises, handloom and artisans should be reduced to 5 pc from existing 8.5 pc.  In order to promote medium and long-term investment credit in Kerala, the refinanced Long Term Rural Credit Fund should be made available at 3 pc to the Kerala State Cooperative Bank. 

