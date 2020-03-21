Man pleads for home delivery of liquor, HC delivers Rs 50,000 fine 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the world is fighting a pandemic, one man approached the Kerala High Court on Friday with a petition seeking home delivery of liquor. Annoyed, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner, G Jyothish from Desom, Aluva, and asked him to pay the amount to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund within two weeks. He should produce the receipt before the High Court registrar-general, failing which revenue recovery proceedings should be initiated, directed Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar.

The court issued the order while dismissing the petition filed by Jyothish seeking a directive to Bevco to sell liquor through online platforms. The petitioner had said since the outlets are inevitably crowded during business hours, it was not safe for him to visit them at the time of Covid-19 scare. The court said filing such a frivolous petition at a time when the state is observing utmost vigil to fight the coronavirus was making a mockery of it. “For the reckless, insensitive and insolent action, the petitioner can’t be let off light,” observed the court.

The court said, taking a cue from the advisories issued by the health authorities, it too has issued directions to restrict the number of cases filed to the bare minimum. The restrictions will be in place till March 31. “It’s distressing to note that notwithstanding the instructions given to attain the health department’s objectives, writ petitions are being filed indiscriminately before the court,” observed the court.