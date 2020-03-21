STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neighbours slam the doors on Kerala, ban entry of vehicles

Inter-state vehicular movement from Kerala has come to a near halt after  Tamil Nadu and Karnataka shut their borders with the state due to Covid-19 scare.

Published: 21st March 2020

With travel restrictions in place in the wake of the coronavirus spread, vehicles wait to be screened to enter Tamil Nadu, at the Walayar check post on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inter-state vehicular movement from Kerala has come to a near halt after  Tamil Nadu and Karnataka shut their borders with the state due to Covid-19 scare. On Friday, both transport services and private vehicles were stopped at various places along the borders and only essential and emergency services were allowed to proceed. 

Both KSRTC and private buses are unlikely to run inter-state services from Saturday. Also, private vehicles plying for non-essential purposes will not be allowed to cross the borders. “Transport and private vehicles won’t be allowed to cross the border. However, freight movement and essential services will not be affected. Inter-state services by both KSRTC and private operators will be suspended till a decision is taken,” Transport Minister AK Saseendran told TNIE. Inter-state transport services to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu operated at a low scale on Friday 

Pvt bus operators in Kerala stop services to other states

The Vazhikkadavu checkpost near Nadukani in Malappuram, four check posts in Idukki --- Kumili, Chinnar, Kambammettu and Bodynaykannur --- and one in Kollam at Thenmala have been closed. The bus route to Karnataka from Wayanad has been closed. Most of the borders were closed down for 48 hours and essential services were excluded. The TN government on Friday said only ambulances and vehicles carrying essential goods like food, medicine, petrol, diesel, milk, gas and vegetables will be allowed. It also said vehicles will be sanitised and all the passengers will be screened before allowing entry. 

Private operators too made it clear that no services will be operated for the time being. “We have stopped all the inter-state services from Friday evening. No long-distance buses will go to Bengaluru or Chennai until the restrictions at check posts are lifted. All those buses which are currently in other states will return to Kerala,” said a staff of Kallada Travels in Ernakulam. Meanwhile, no official announcement has been made yet on the closure of the Walayar check post.

“We have contacted the Walayar check post officials. They told us that services are not blocked until now. Hence, we are planning to conduct services from Bengaluru to Kerala through Salem. However, we have cancelled most of the trips as there are not adequate passengers. The Bandipur side is closed. The 12 border roads from Kerala to Karnataka are also closed,” said an officer of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. He said instead of 13 services from Bengaluru to Kerala, they are conducting only three services daily. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that inter-state services between Kerala and TN have not been affected. “The chief secretary checked with his TN counterpart, who clarified that only screening is being carried out. And there are no restrictions for travel,” said Pinarayi.
(With inputs from Kochi, Malappuram and Palakkad bureaus)

Prohibitory order issued in Mahe
Kannur: Mahe Regional Administrator, who is also the sub-divisional magistrate, has issued prohibitory order in Mahe as a precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19. According to  Section 144 (2) of CrPC, unlawful assembly of more than four persons at public places is prohibited. Following the confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19 from Mahe two days ago, 167 people are in isolation in Mahe.

KSRTC scales down services to TN
Palakkad: The KSRTC has scaled down its services to Coimbatore and other cities of Tamil Nadu while the TNSTC stopped all its services to Kerala from Thursday. “From the Palakkad depot alone, we operate 22 KSRTC buses which include 14 chain services to Coimbatore, but we are currently operating only seven services. Unlike the TNSTC, we cannot discontinue our services since most of our passengers are Malayalis,” said T A Ubaid, district transport officer, Palakkad depot.

