One killed, 8 hurt in fire while making crackers

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: One person was killed and eight others, including six women, were injured when a fire broke out while they were making firecrackers illegally at Pulinkunnu, Kuttanad, on Friday. Three are in a critical condition. Kunjumol, 55, of Kizhekkechira, Pulinkunnu, is deceased. The fire broke out on the premises of the house of Kochumon Antony, who runs an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit nearby in which the injured persons work.

The incident took place in the ward eight of the Pulinkunnu grama panchayat. Pulinkunnu police said the injured are Vijayamma, Thankamma, Kukku, Bindu, Sussan, Sheela Rema, Reji and Vinu. Pulinkunnu circle inspector Nizam S said the incident took place around 2.30 pm. “Antony has a license to operate a cracker shop, however, he did not obtain a licence to make cracker,” CI said. The injured were taken to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.