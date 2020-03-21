Railways cancels 63 trains in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Covid-19 scare resulting in dwindling number of railway commuters, the number of train services cancelled due to lack of passengers now stands at 63. These include regular, passenger, weekly and special trains. On Friday, 14 trains were fully cancelled while four trains were partially cancelled due to ongoing track works.

According to a railway official, only 63 services have been affected. “No further list of trains with poor patronage has been submitted to the zonal office. However, with the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Railways is keeping a close watch and will initiate steps as the situation demands,” he said.

Trains cancelled on Friday

Train No.10215 Madgaon – Ernakulam Jn Weekly Express on March 22 and 29.

Train No.10216 Ernakulam Jn–Madgaon Weekly Express on March 23 and 30.

Train No.06005 Tambaram – Nagercoil special train on April 8 and 15.

Train No.06006 Nagercoil – Tambaram special train on April 9 and 16.

Train No.06015 Ernakulam Jn – Velankanni special train on April 4, 11 and 18.

Train No.06016 Velankanni – Ernakulam Jn special train on April 5, 12 and 19.

Train No.06045 Ernakulam Jn – Rameswaram special train on April 9 and 16.

Train No.06046 Rameswaram – Ernakulam Jn special train on April 10 and 17.

Train No.06048 Thiruvanan-thapuram Central – Chennai Central special train on April 8 and 15.

Train No.82633 Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Suvidha special train on April 9.

Train No.06047 Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central special train on April 16.

Train No.06064 Nagercoil – Tambaram special train on April 5 and 19.

Train No.82624 Nagercoil – Tambaram Suvidha special train on April 12.

Train No.06063 Tambaram – Nagercoil special train on April 6, 13 and 20.