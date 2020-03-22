ATMs, POS machines remain hotspots of virus transmission

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of Sunday’s Janata Curfew, brisk shopping was witnessed across the state with people stocking up essential commodities fearing similar lockdown in the coming days as well. Most of the shoppers either withdrew money from ATMs or used Point of Sale (POS) machines for card payment even though authorities advised extra caution while using both facilities owing to chances of Coronavirus spread.

“Studies worldwide on the SARS-CoV-2 virus have shown that it can remain alive up to two days on solid surfaces. In clothes and other soft materials, the virus can remain active for less than a day,” said a virologist of a leading research institute. Since it is not advisable to clean electronic items such as POS machines and ATMs with sanitisers after every use, the best way to avoid spread of the virus is to ask customers to use hand sanitisers before and after use of such facilities, he said.

In the wake of the outbreak, many major banks had come out with a detailed advisory on the safety precautions to be adopted at ATM counters and card swiping machines in banks. The precautions included disinfecting and fumigation of ATM counters on a daily basis. More importantly, banks had insisted on providing hand sanitisers at every ATM counter.

Sanitisers vanish

‘TNIE’ visited a number of ATM counters in Thiruvananthapuram city but found that none of them had any hand sanitisers on the premises. Most of the ATMs did not have any boards informing the customers about the importance of keeping one’s hands clean before and after using the ATM so as to avoid spread of the virus.“As part of precautionary measures, we had put up hand sanitisers at 80 ATM counters in Thiruvananthapuram city. But we found that almost all of them were stolen overnight. Scarcity of hand sanitisers in the market may have caused this situation,” said the spokesperson of a leading bank.

Traders said they were not given any advisory by the government on precautions to be taken while using POS machines. According to Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state president T Naziruddin, some of the traders have themselves urged shoppers to use sanitisers. “The government should have called us for a discussion in the wake of the Coronavirus threat as close to one crore people visit shops and business establishments every day across the state. There are limitations on our part in insisting customers to adopt safety measures while visiting shops,” Naziruddin said.

Shopkeepers willing to shut shops, says Naziruddin

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state president T Naziruddin said shopkeepers were willing to shut shops for two more days after Sunday’s Janata Curfew as an added precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus. “But the state government should assure us that we would be compensated for the losses suffered,” Naziruddin added.

Many major banks had come out with a detailed advisory on the safety precautions to be adopted at ATM counters and card swiping machines