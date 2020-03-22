STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case registered against Alappuzha native for holding wedding

The officials also assured that hall booking charged would be reimbursed. But he neglected all assurances and held the wedding in which 1,000 invitees attended.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:40 AM

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha North police have registered a criminal case against Shameer Ahammed of  Arattuvazhi in Alappuzha, for holding his daughter’s wedding on March 15 violating the government’s direction against large gatherings. The health department had warned against large crowd to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The function was arranged at the Alappuzha Town Hall. Learning about the event, Ambalappuzha Tahasildar KR Manoj went to Shameer’s home on March 13 and asked him to avoid large gathering. Shameer assured to Manoj that less than 60 people will only attend the function. RDO S Santhosh Kumar too issued a direction to Shameer to avoid large gathering.

The officials also assured that hall booking charged would be reimbursed. But he neglected all assurances and held the wedding in which 1,000 invitees attended. Worried by the large gathering, a councillor asked the invitees to disperse.

He even announced his request on a microphone. A criminal case was registered against Shameer under Sections 188 (offence of disobedience), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and 118 (E) (acts causing danger to public or failure in public safety) of Kerala Police Act.

