Coronavirus outbreak: Case registered against two in Kollam for violating home quarantine guidelines

However, the police received a complaint that instead of complying to the health department's instruction they are roaming around and meeting people.

Published: 22nd March 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashish Kumar Kataria/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The police have registered a case against two people for violating home quarantine guidelines. The persons were advised home quarantine at Kundara in Kollam as they returned from Dubai recently.

COVID-19 LIVE | Confirmed cases reach 341 in India, six dead as country observes 'Janta Curfew'

"The health officials have to force them to be home quarantine for 28 days, as they were refusing to do so. We have also received a complaint against them that they abused the health staffs when they asked the persons to be quarantined," said the police.

