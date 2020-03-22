Covid-19: Stern measures in health sector on the cards

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state, the Health Department is planning to come out with some stern measures. They include postponing all non-essential surgeries, ensuring that stable patients are discharged as early as possible, restricting new admissions of stable patients and others.

The department has also decided to test the samples of all hospitalised patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (with symptoms like fever and cough and/or shortness of breath). “A directive is there from the health ministry to be prepared for any possible influx of patients on account of Covid-19. The recommendations like postponing all non-essential surgeries, discharging stable patients and restricting new admissions are being considered by the state government. A decision is due soon,” said an officer of the Health Department.

Meanwhile, a directive has already been issued by the state government to private hospitals to set apart some beds and be prepared for creating isolation facilities. A training programme for healthcare personnel for dealing with any foreseeable emergencies is also on the cards. “The ministry has asked us to mobilise and train all doctors, nurses and support staff in different specialties, including pre and para-clinical departments, in infection prevention and control practices. This will be considered by the department,” added the officer.

The other proposals being considered by the department include closing all unauthorised/ authorised shops (excluding pharmacies) and eateries in the vicinity of hospitals, advising all patients not to come for routine visits to the outpatient OP) unit if it can be avoided or postponed, arranging OPs in such a manner that patients exhibiting flu-like symptoms are attended separately from other patients and spaced out to avoid overcrowding and others.

Man held after fleeing isolation ward

AT hampanoor Police on Saturday tracked down a person who had fled the Covid-19 isolation ward of Thiruvan-anthapuram MCH. Officers said he was caught midway while trying to catch a bus to Kilimanoor. He has since been returned to the isolation ward. A case was registered in this connection and the bus he travelled in was sanitised.

Will cooperate with Janata Curfew: CM

Kerala will come to a standstill on Sunday during the Janata Curfew. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government would cooperate with the initiative. KSRTC buses will keep off the road and various traders’ associations have said that their affiliated units will remain closed. The fuel pumps of PSU oil marketing companies IndianOil, BPCL and HPCL will remain open said V C Asokan, state-level coordinator for the oil industry in Kerala. The pumps will operate with a skeleton staff to offer essential services.