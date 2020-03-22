Curbs on entry of devotees in TDB temples

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has banned the entry of devotees to major temples under it till March 31 as part of Covid-19 preventive measures. The board has also decided that temples will be opened only from 6am to 10am and from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Poojas would be reorganised accordingly. Offerings, already booked, should be postponed to other convenient dates.

Festivals should be held as rituals on the temple premises and no elephants should be paraded. Devotees will not be allowed in administrative officer-grade temples and special-grade temples till March 31 but poojas will be held. ‘Bali’ offerings at temples, including Thiruvallam, Thirumullavaram and Varkala, have been cancelled. There wouldn’t be any free food distribution at temples for the time being.

The Board has already announced that devotees would not be allowed in Sabarimala for the 10-day annual festival from March 29. On Friday, the Padmanabha Swamy Temple has also announced that devotees will not be permitted to enter the temple. The TDB has also introduced work arrangement for its staff. Officials, except group assistant Devaswom commissioners and administrative officers, need to attend office only on alternative days. This will be applicable for employees including assistant commissioners /assistant engineers and below. The office heads should ensure implementation of the same. These restrictions will be in place till March 31.

Temple staff will be given masks and gloves.

Hand sanitisers to be made available at all temples.

The Dikkubali at Vellayani temple has been called off.

Reservation fee will be reimbursed to those who have booked auditoriums under TDB for weddings

Saturday will be a holiday for staff till March end.