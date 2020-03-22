STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for laptops, Fire TV sticks soars amid corona outbreak

IT firms in Infopark and Technopark have started bulk purchase of laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer.

computer, laptop

For representational purposes

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Not all businesses have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak threat in Kerala. In the past one week, the demand for laptops has gone up with majority of IT companies and related firms in the state implementing work from home for its employees. Apart from laptops, the sale of Amazon Fire TV sticks has also increased with more people preferring to stay indoors in the coming days.

IT firms in Infopark and Technopark have started bulk purchase of laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer. But Chinese lockdown following Corona outbreak has affected the supply line of majority of laptop brands creating a shortage in the state.

“The sale of laptops has gone up in the last one week. In fact, we have run short of a few models. When compared to the sales in February, there has been a 30 per cent rise in sales so far this month. Though we expect it to go up in the coming days, there is shortage in supply,” said ITNet Infocom Private Ltd director Faizal Abdul.

He said there is a huge demand for Amazon Fire TV sticks as more people now prefer to stay indoors and want to access premium entertainment content online. “With cinemas shutting down following Corona threat, there is a huge demand for Fire TV sticks,” he added. IT firms are placing bulk orders of 300 to 500 laptops with vendors to ensure that they have the required number in stock for supply to employees.

A senior executive of HP, who heads the sales in Kerala, said they got bulk order for 300 laptops from two IT firms operating from Infopark and Technopark. “Apart from bulk orders, we are also getting more orders for laptops from walk-in customers. People are also shelling out money from their pockets for laptops without waiting for the companies to provide it,” Faizal added.

“Small and medium-sized companies have asked employees to buy one as anytime they would shift their operations totally to work from home,” said  Rajesh Kurian, another computer and digital products vendor.
Faizal, who is the sole offline dealer of Amazon Fire TV stick in central Kerala, said the purchase of sticks has gone up at all the retail outlets with which we have partnered for counter sales. “Streaming of Mohanlal-starrer ‘Lucifer’ has been great push for the product in the local market,” he added. Another major computer dealer said the requests for service of laptops has also gone up and people have started to replace old ones with new ones.

coronavirus Work from home
