High alert as Covid cases spike

12 new positive cases reported on Saturday; chief minister warns of stern measures to ensure full compliance

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second consecutive day on Saturday, Kerala reported 12 new Covid-19 positive cases, forcing the government to further tighten preventive measures. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 52. Of the fresh positive cases, six were from Kasaragod and three each from Kannur and Ernakulam. 

Sounding stern, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said those flouting the government’s directives regarding prevention and control activities against Covid-19 will be strongly dealt with and a direction in this regard has been given to the police. He said religious institutions that disregard the government’s advice against crowding will have to face legal proceedings. 

“Those who flout the directives should understand that such restrictions are for the safety of people at large, including them. Thus, the violators will be strongly dealt with. If the violations continue, the government will be forced to initiate measures similar to that of maintaining law and order and that include issuing prohibitory orders,” said Pinarayi.

To ensure uninterrupted essential services, the government has constituted a high-level committee comprising the chief secretary, home secretary and the state police chief. Pinarayi said to oversee logistics and transportation, another committee comprising the transport secretary, General Administration Department secretary, transport commissioner and KSRTC MD has been formed. 

On the closure/checking at border points, the chief minister said the state is concerned about the goods carriers being blocked as it might lead to scarcity of essential items. But he said the Tamil Nadu chief secretary had promised that  goods carriers will not be blocked.

