Kodagu bandh till Tuesday, roads to Kerala blocked

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu has blocked all road links to Kerala as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. Except for the transport of essential goods, all other commutes - both ways, are prohibited. If any vehicle from Kerala has already reached the district or if travellers from Kodagu are in Kerala, they would not be allowed to cross the border.

The prohibition is in place until further notice till March 31. The district will shut down till Tuesday as Kodagu District Chamber of Commerce has called for bandh till March 24. While the entire district will support the call for Janata Curfew on Sunday, the curfew has been extended in the district till Tuesday as a fight against coronavirus.

Essential commodity shops and pharmacies will open doors from 4 pm to 7 pm on Monday and Tuesday. Private Bus Association and Kodagu Petroleum Dealers have extended support to Janata Curfew on Sunday.Meanwhile, the district administration was on Saturday involved in distributing food kits to 75 families in Kuthumotte area of Kondangeri village. Goods needed for 14 days quarantine period was supplied with the help from Health and Revenue officials and the police. Food kits were also supplied to families in the 5-km buffer zone across Kondangeri village.