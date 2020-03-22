STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Kadirur native in Oman confirmed infected

He had visited  Baby Memorial hospital, Kozhikode and  Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital, Thalassery for the purpose.

KSRTC buses are being sanitised with disinfectant, washed thoroughly and fumigated at the Shanthinagar bus depot in Bengaluru on Friday| Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

KANNUR: After it emerged that Covid-19 has been confirmed in a person hailing from  Kadirur here, who flew out to Oman from the Kannur International Airport (KIAL) earlier this month, the district administration and health department have started firefighting operations in the area.  Though it is said he might have got infected during the bus journey from Muscat to his workplace in the Sultanate, the authorities have got down to work to deal with possible transmission of the deadly virus in the locality was on February 8 that the Kadirur native had reached his house in connection with the treatment of his father.

Before flying back to Oman, he had visited some of his relatives at Vadakara and Ancharakkandi. Even eight days on since his departure, none, including his family members, has so far shown any symptoms of the disease.

Though it is matter of relief to the health department and district administration, they have already identified 62 persons who had close contact with him during his stay at Kadirur. They have been asked to enter home isolation.

