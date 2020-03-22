Lottery dept bans ticket sale, draw till March 31

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Lotteries Department has the banned sale of lottery tickets and cancelled draw of lotteries between Sunday and March 31. The revised date of draw is as follows: Pournami (RN 435) - April 5, Win Win (W 557)- April 6, Sthree Sakthi (SS 202) - April 7, Akshaya (AK 438) - April 8, Karunya Plus (KN 309) -April 9, Nirmal (NR 166) -April 10, Karunya (KR 441)- April 11, Pournami (RN 436) - April 12, Win Win (W 558) - April 13, Sthree Sakhti (SS 203), Summer Bumper (BR 72) - April 14. The draw of Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal, Karunya, Pournami, Win Win and Sthree Sakthi lotteries between April 1 and 14 is cancelled.