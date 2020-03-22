Packaged water production to be hit

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Packaged drinking water supply in the state is likely to witness shortage as several manufacturing units have decided to temporarily close down the plants in the wake of Covid-19 scare. According to the Kerala Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association (KPDWMA), a conglomeration of 184 manufacturers which includes multinational companies, the total production of packaged drinking water bottles has come down to 10 lakh bottles per day. Whereas, the total production from these 184 plants was nearly 60 lakh bottles per day.

“Due to the scare of Covid-19, several shops and establishments in the state have closed down and this has affected our distribution line. We could distribute nearly 60 lakh bottles per day. Though there is a demand, the dealers are not ready to distribute the product due to the closure of several shops. Since it has affected the demand cycle, we are not in a position to continue with the production. Several manufactures have already closed down their plants. If the situation goes like this, there will be a shortage of packaged drinking water,” said Vipin Viswambaran, secretary, KPDWMA.

He said that, at present the supermarkets and malls are taking orders from the dealers and the small shops, and hotels have stopped taking orders. “A dealer used to distribute 100-150 cases per day but this has come down to 15-20 per day. If the situation goes like this, packaged drinking water will face a shortage in the market,” he added.

Meanwhile, a section of bottled manufactures said the government’s decision to bring down the price of packaged drinking water to Rs 13 a litre, by including it under the ambit of the Essential Commodities Act, resulted in stopping the production.“The decision to bring down the price of packaged drinking water to Rs 13 is a major reason for stopping the production.

The production cost of one-litre bottle is around Rs 7-8 and apart from this, transportation and marketing charges will raise the final price to more than Rs 13. We cannot produce the water bottle at this price. If there is a shortage of packaged drinking water in the coming days, the government will be responsible,” said another manufacturer on condition of anonymity.

Panic buying spree: Supermarkets run out of stocks

Meanwhile, the shelves in supermarkets are getting emptied owing to the panic buying ahead of the Janata Curfew. “Packaged drinking water and milk packets are fast running out of stock in several supermarkets. People are thronging the hypermarkets and buying huge quantities of grocery items,” said a housewife who visited a supermarket in Kochi on Saturday.