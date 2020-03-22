STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Packaged water production to be hit

Packaged drinking water supply in the state is likely to witness shortage as several manufacturing units have decided to temporarily close down the plants in the wake of Covid-19 scare.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Packaged drinking water supply in the state is likely to witness shortage as several manufacturing units have decided to temporarily close down the plants in the wake of Covid-19 scare. According to the Kerala Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association (KPDWMA), a conglomeration of 184 manufacturers which includes multinational companies, the total production of packaged drinking water bottles has come down to 10 lakh bottles per day. Whereas, the total production from these 184 plants was nearly 60 lakh bottles per day.

“Due to the scare of Covid-19, several shops and establishments in the state have closed down and this has affected our distribution line. We could distribute nearly 60 lakh bottles per day. Though there is a demand, the dealers are not ready to distribute the product due to the closure of several shops. Since it has affected the demand cycle, we are not in a position to continue with the production. Several manufactures have already closed down their plants. If the situation goes like this, there will be a shortage of packaged drinking water,” said Vipin Viswambaran, secretary, KPDWMA.

He said that, at present the supermarkets and malls are taking orders from the dealers and the small shops, and hotels have stopped taking orders. “A dealer used to distribute 100-150 cases per day but this has come down to 15-20 per day. If the situation goes like this, packaged drinking water will face a shortage in the market,” he added.

Meanwhile, a section of bottled manufactures said the government’s decision to bring down the price of packaged drinking water to Rs 13 a litre, by including it under the ambit of the Essential Commodities Act, resulted in stopping the production.“The decision to bring down the price of packaged drinking water to Rs 13 is a major reason for stopping the production.

The production cost of one-litre bottle is around Rs 7-8 and apart from this, transportation and marketing charges will raise the final price to more than Rs 13. We cannot produce the water bottle at this price. If there is a shortage of packaged drinking water in the coming days, the government will be responsible,” said another manufacturer on condition of anonymity.

Panic buying spree: Supermarkets run out of stocks
Meanwhile, the shelves in supermarkets are getting emptied owing to the panic buying ahead of the Janata Curfew. “Packaged drinking water and milk packets are fast running out of stock in several supermarkets. People are thronging the hypermarkets and buying huge quantities of grocery items,” said a housewife who visited a supermarket in Kochi on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp