Partial lockdown in Kasaragod working fine

KASARAGOD: Kasaragod was partially locked down on Saturday after six new cases of Covid-19 were reported a day earlier. In all, there are eight positive cases in the district. As per the chief minister’s order, all government offices remained shut; youth, sports and arts clubs and places of worship will remain shut for two weeks. Gathering of more than 50 persons has been banned. Saturday morning, collector D Sajith Babu hit the streets in Kasaragod town to close the shops that ignored the government order. Shops could stay open only between 11am and 5pm.

As per the collector’s direction, eight cases were registered against shop owners who violated the order. The collector recommended cancellation of licence of two Milma booths which violated the order and stayed open in the morning. “There will be no more instructions, just action,” said the collector.

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) — the organisation of traders — said it would isolate those who violate the government order. In big supermarkets, only 10 customers will be allowed inside at a time, said K Ahmed Sharief, district secretary of KVVES.

“Every customer will have to wash their hands and wear mask before entering shops,” he said. “If any shop violates the protocol and allows more customers inside, the district administration can lock down the shop,” he said. Collector D Sajith Babu asked the ward-level awareness committees to step up monitoring, after the disastrous failure in quarantining a 47-year-old resident of Eriyal of Kasaragod. He said the ward-level committees should be more alert to ensure that those who return from abroad and their primary contacts remain quarantined at houses.

