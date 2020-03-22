STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revised voters’ list for local body polls on March 27

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said two chances would be given for people to enroll their names in the electoral roll.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run up to the local body polls slated to be held later this year, the State Election Commission (SEC) will publish the revised voters’ list for all local bodies, except those in Kasaragod, on March 27. 

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said two chances would be given for people to enroll their names in the electoral roll. The state poll panel had published the draft voters’ list of all local bodies except Mattannur municipality on January 20 and had given time till March 16 to accept applications for changes in the electoral roll.

Meanwhile, the electoral registration officers will complete the follow-up work related to the addition and deletion of names by March 25 and the revised voters’ list be out on March 27. In the wake of the Covid-19 scare in Kasaragod, voters’ list for local bodies in the district will be published later on April 6. The SEC has also started work on delimitation of local body wards.

Two chances
According to V Bhaskaran, another draft voters’ list will be published after the delimitation is completed. Voters will be given a chance to apply for addition or deletion of names during this period. The second chance will be given just before the issuance of election notification for local body polls. “Only after considering the applications received during these two chances will the final voters’ list be published,” he assured.

