Train services to be cancelled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Selected trains between Alappuzha and Ernakulam will be partially and fully cancelled from March 23 to April 3 as part of repair works at Kumbalam railway station in Ernakulam. Train No.66302 Kollam-Ernakulam (via Alappuzha) MEMU and Train No.66303 Ernakulam-Kollam (via Alappuzha) MEMU will be fully cancelled.

Train No.16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Express will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Junction and Alappuzha. The train will run from Kannur to Ernakulam Junction. Train No.16307 Alappuzha-Kannur Express, will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha-Ernakulam Junction. The train will start from Ernakulam Junction. These trains will be operating on March 24, 28 and 31.