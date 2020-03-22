What if you test positive?

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going by expert predictions and indications, the state is gearing up to face a possible third stage of Covid-19 threat, wherein community transmissions occur. The authorities have already started preparing mass isolation facilities that can accommodate hundreds of patients. In such a scenario, what ought to be the measures taken if one is tested positive?

Undoubtedly social distancing and treatment through hospital isolation is the first step to be followed. Read a book, watch a movie and stay positive. It’s important to be in a positive frame of mind, keep yourself engaged and distract yourself from coronavirus-related reports, say experts. Currently, tests are being carried out based on symptoms. If tested positive, you should immediately go for hospital isolation. Self-declaration is the name of the game, as it involves saving both yourselves and several others too. So, the best method is isolation, says Rajendran Pilankatta, Dean of School of Medicine and Public Health in Central University and expert member in the core committee of the Institute of Advanced Virology, Thiruvananthapuram.

You need not view the isolation period as something similar to a jail term. A risk versus benefit analysis is what is needed. Once isolated, the risk levels depreciate noticeably and is also conducive for proper treatment and care. This is also beneficial for you as well as society as a whole. The length of the isolation period depends on many factors including symptoms, age and immunity. “As of now, symptomatic treatment is being given, depending on various factors, including age and other co-morbidity issues. More than 80 per cent of the infected go on to recover completely. It’s preferable to avoid the pneumonia stage. Avoid popping Paracetamol at home.

Hospitals provide symptomatic treatment. There is no minimum period of recovery and the same is dependent on varying factors. For the aged and those suffering from hypertension or diabetes, recovery may take longer, compared to those with more immunity,” said Pilankatta.

Can there be a relapse?

“This being an RNA virus, it could mutate. If there’s a variant, chances of reinfection cannot be written off. However, those once cured will be immune to the same variant,” opined the virology expert.

As far as the psychological aspect is concerned, acceptance is the first step. Panic should be avoided. Like any other disease, be it fever, cancer, heart disease, the key thing is accepting the fact that you have been identified as positive. Secondly, just because you are coronavirus infected, does not mean that you’ll die. So many recover, says noted counselling psychologist Vipin V Roldant, who has been giving free online counselling for depression, anxiety and stress-related to the epidemic.



“You are undergoing treatment for a disease. Tell yourself that your story will be among those who tested negative after treatment. The symptoms will be treated by doctors. There should be a will to overcome the disease. Only then will your immunity system remain effective. As per physiological psychology, we tend to succumb to diseases, when we lose our mental strength. You should be happy and relaxed. Mind should be tuned to recovery. The patient should actively distract himself or herself from the disease, as in by avoiding news related to Corona. Distract yourself from the disease. You should think about coming back to life. Mind should be kept alert and active. Keep yourself engaged. Anything that gives you peace of mind, including mediation, yoga, reading, listening to soft music and watching humorous movies will help. In your mind, affirm yourself that with each passing day, I’m becoming healthier,” says Vipin.

Compared to the 10% of SARS CoV virus, Covid-19’s mortality rate is below 5%

But COVID's transmission is high, and incubation period longer