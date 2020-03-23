15 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala; Government to decide on lockdown today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported 15 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest on a single day, as the state moved closer to enforcing a complete lockdown in the affected districts to prevent the virus from spreading.

Northern-most districts Kasaragod and Kannur reported five and four cases, respectively, and Kozhikode, Malappuram and Ernakulam two each as the total number of cases in the state went up to 67, including three recovered.

A total lockdown looks imminent after the Centre on Sunday advised the state governments to allow only essential services to operate in the 83 districts in the country that have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to Covid-19. Kerala, however, said it would take a call only after reviewing the situation at a high-level meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The chief minister’s office said the state government has already given district collectors the power to take appropriate action depending on the situation.

After the Centre decided to suspend train services across the country and inter-state passenger transport till March 31, the state is expected to act tough. The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) too has called for a lockdown as it suspects possibility of community spread already in the state.

“In the past three days, the state reported more than 10 Covid-19 cases daily. It would be ideal if Kerala moves to a complete shutdown, exempting only hospitals and pharmacies, vegetables and grocery supplies,” said KGMOA.

The Health Department on Sunday announced it has already taken steps to tackle community transmission.

“When the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the state, the government had devised Plan A and B. Considering the possibility of community transmission, Plan C has also been devised,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. As per plan A, 50 government hospitals and two private hospitals were identified and 1,216 isolation beds arranged. Under Plan B, 71 government hospitals and 55 private hospitals were identified and 1,425 isolation beds arranged. If an emergency situation arises, the state could switch to Plan C. Under it, 3,028 beds have been identified in 81 government hospitals and 41 private hospitals. As many as 218 ICU beds have already been kept ready.

Corona care centres



A total of 147 corona care centres have been opened for accommo-dating those who come to the state from outside the country and from other states. A total of 21,866 people can be admitted.