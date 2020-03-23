18 of 19 coronavirus cases in Kasaragod linked to Dubai

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Five persons from Kasaragod tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of infected people in the district to 19, health officials said.Fourteen of them had arrived from Dubai while four are those who came into contact with them. One person arrived from Sharjah, they said.

“As of now, the positive cases are restricted to those who arrived from abroad, and their close relatives,” said Dr A T Manoj, the district surveillance officer.

The contagion will be entering the third stage if it spreads from close contacts to the community, he said.

“If that happens, we will have to ramp up our facilities and it will be a tough battle to contain,” he said. Dr Manoj said the fallout of public gatherings in the first two weeks could be seen in the coming days.



Going by the Kasaragod district administration’s preparation, the numbers could be grim. Till Saturday, the

district had 30 isolation wards (18 at the District Hospital in Kanhangad and 12 at the General Hospital in Kasaragod).

“We have roped in the private hospitals to increase the number of isolation wards in the district,” said District Medical Officer Dr A V Ramdas. According to Dr Manoj, 60 isolation wards have been set up in private hospitals in Kanhangad, and 50 in private hospitals in Kasaragod. “We will further ramp up the numbers by Monday,” he said.As of now, 44 persons are in isolation wards in the district.

“The number will shoot up in the coming days, and we will have to be ready for it,” he said. Kasaragod district has seen a sharp rise in the number of infected persons in seven days.

Kasaragod:The district has seen sharp rise in the number of infected persons in seven days.

On March 17, one person from Kalnad tested positive. He arrived from Naif in Dubai.

On March 19, another person who arrived from Naif tested positive. He did not remain in home quarantine after his arrival on March 11, and made contacts with more than 1,000 people.

On March 20, six people tested positive. Of this, four are relatives of the person from Kalnad, and two others from Dubai and Sharjah respectively.

On March 21, another six people tested positive. They have all arrived from Dubai, aged between 24 years and 56 years.

On March 22, five persons tested positive. All of them arrived from Dubai and are aged between 27 and 58 years.

The areas from where infection were reported are Kalnad, Eriyal, Uppala, Kudlu, Poochakkad, Mogral, Thalangara, Nellikkata, Vidyanagar, Marakkappu Kadapuram in Kanhangad municipality, and

Chengala.

CASES ON THE RISE

Five new cases were reported in Kasaragod district on Sunday



One infected person had arrived from Sharjah



As of now, 44 persons are in isolation wards in the district



District adds 90 more isolation wards, ready for next week’s rise in cases