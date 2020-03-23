71-day-old infant dies in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: An infant died in Kullappady tribal hamlet in Pudur panchayat of Attappadi on Sunday. The girl, born on January 11, weighed 2.08kg at birth.



The 71-day-old baby was the fifth child of Vinod and Pushpa of Kullapady ooru. While their first two children are healthy and alive, two other children had also died. The infant was undergoing treatment for hypothyroidism.



The mother also has the same condition, said Dr Prabhudas, deputy district medical officer and nodal health officer of Attappadi.



Doctors feel that the mother while breastfeeding the baby at night might have fallen asleep and the child would have choked on milk leading to her death. The postmortem report is awaited.