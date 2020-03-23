STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive cases spike in Kerala; lockdown the only solution at hand?

Experts think a total shutdown will be most effective in keeping a check on coronavirus transmission.

Spirit of Thripunithura-a Social media initiative in Kochi giving food to the people in street association with a catering group at Thripoonithura in Kochi during Janata Curfew. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state government is yet to take a call on the Centre’s directive to allow only essential services in districts where Covid-19 positive cases have been reported, public health experts are of the view that under the prevailing circumstances only a lockdown will help stem community transmission. They cited China, where the first case of Covid-19 was reported, South Korea and others which had used  lockdown to quell the pandemic .

“During the outbreak of an infectious disease  flattening the curve is important. It means there should be efforts to check the spread of the virus, thereby preventing a huge spike in the number of people falling sick. Though lockdown is the viable solution at hand, let the state government decide on the same,” said a public health expert.

Anish T S of  community medicine department, Thiruvananthapuram MCH, said, “Lockdown might be an effective measure. But the impact it will have on our economy is unpredictable. Thus the government will have to consider the extent of trade-off before moving ahead with it.”

“Considering the development so far,  most of the people are cooperating with the prevention and control measures. But there are a few who disregard the directives and engage with the public, thereby increasing the risk of community transmission. If that happens, the health system will get overwhelmed, resulting in not enough hospital beds or ventilators for those who need them,” added Anish.

Endorsing the lockdown measure, a member of the Rapid Response Team said, “Lockdown is a good tool. It will prevent crowding and help check transmission. The government should consider whether the ‘quarantine seal’ will have to be introduced in the state as those in home isolation continue to flout the rules.”

However, the government is of the view that district collectors and district police chiefs can invoke Section 144  as and when required to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Flattening the curve

There should be efforts to keep the number of cases at a manageable level. This is called flattening the curve, says a public health expert



Behera issues guidelines

State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Sunday issued a set of guidelines for the public in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. In a statement, the DGP said the police will register criminal cases against those violating the protocol by disregarding their home-quarantine or isolation period.

The police decided to act tough after many cases of people escaping isolation wards came to light. Behera said those who refuse to obey the instructions of the police will be prosecuted.

Steps will be taken to shift quarantined people with cancer, heart ailments etc., to the isolation wards equipped at the district level. In addition, the suspected carriers who have voluntarily agreed to quarantine themselves will also be shifted to isolation wards, if there are more members at their residence.

Panic buying to be discouraged. If crowds gather, shop owners should inform the police immediately. Patrolling has been intensified to prevent gatherings at parks, beaches, etc. The police will also advise people who travel via public transport facilities to maintain social distancing. Measures will also be taken to avoid gatherings at temple festivals.

