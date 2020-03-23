Teen lovers from Idukki commmit suicide

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Two teenage lovers from Idukki committed suicide by jumping into a 300-ft-deep gorge at Irukkallinmudi in Cheppukulam near Thodupuzha here on Saturday.

The bodies of Aravind K Jinu of Koorumullanil house at Thattakkuzha and Merin Raju Koonammanayil house at Mulappuram, both aged 18, were found tied together with a shawl in the gorge on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the couple was in love from their childhood. They studied together at Government Higher Secondary School in Thodupuzha. “The families of the two had strong objection about the relationship. Aravind went to pursue a hotel management course at a private college in Thodupuzha while Merin was pursuing nursing in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the duo continued their relationship through the phone,” an official said. As per the police sources, Merin, who reached her house at Mulappuram last week, was reported missing since Wednesday night and her family members had filed a complaint at the Karimannoor police station on Friday.

In the search by the local people, the duo’s body was found in the gorge down the hill. After the postmortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the relatives on Sunday.