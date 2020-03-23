STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Teen lovers from Idukki commmit suicide

In the search by the local people, the duo’s body was found in the gorge down the hill.

Published: 23rd March 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Two teenage lovers from Idukki committed suicide by jumping into a 300-ft-deep gorge at Irukkallinmudi in Cheppukulam near Thodupuzha here on Saturday.

The bodies of Aravind K Jinu of Koorumullanil house at Thattakkuzha and Merin Raju Koonammanayil house at Mulappuram, both aged 18, were found tied together with a shawl in the gorge on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the couple was in love from their childhood. They studied together at Government Higher Secondary School in Thodupuzha. “The families of the two had strong objection about the relationship. Aravind went to pursue a hotel management course at a private college in Thodupuzha while Merin was pursuing nursing in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the duo continued their relationship through the phone,” an official said. As per the police sources, Merin, who reached her house at Mulappuram last week, was reported missing since Wednesday night and her family members had filed a complaint at the Karimannoor police station on Friday.

In the search by the local people, the duo’s body was found in the gorge down the hill. After the postmortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the relatives on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp