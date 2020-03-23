STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two booked for refusing to stay in home quarantine after returning from Dubai

The Kundara police have registered a case against two persons for violating the Covid-19 protocol issued by the health department and deterring the staff from discharging their duty.

Published: 23rd March 2020 04:09 AM

Janata curfew was observed on March 22. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

According to the police, the health officials along with the Janamaithri police had reached the accused persons’ home on Saturday, after receiving information that despite having returned from Dubai just a few days ago, they were roaming around and interacting with others. When the officials asked them to stay in home quarantine, both the accused began to argue with them.

“They asked the officials to leave their house and argued that they would not sit at home as they were not affected by the disease. They also asked the officials to do whatever they can, as they were not going to quarantine themselves,” said a police official.

“The police reached the spot later and forced the pair and their seven family members to remain in home quarantine for 28 days, as they were refusing to do so. We have also received a complaint that they abused the health staff when the latter asked them to isolate themselves,” he added.

Despite strict directives from the health department and district administration, people are violating the order to remain isolated at home for 28 days. In the wake of such irresponsible attitude, the district collector has decided to take firm action against those violating restrictions, said R Sandhya, deputy DMO. “Any person violating such restrictions will be arrested and shifted to an isolated building, where they will be forced to be in quarantine for 28 days,” she said.

13 booked in P’thitta

P’thitta: Police filed cases against 13 persons in Pathanamthitta for violating quarantine rules on Sunday. The cases were registered against them under the Kerala Public Health Act of 2008 and Kerala Police Act, 2011 under the directive of District Collector P B Nooh.

