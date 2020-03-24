38-year-old man under isolation tries to attack nurse on duty in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: High drama was witnessed at the PWD Women’s Hostel here, where an NRI from Muscat who was put under isolation turned violent and tried to attack a nurse on duty on Monday. The 38-year-old man from Padappakkara who had arrived from the Gulf country on March 20 was taken into custody for violating health department’s instructions to be home quarantined. He was then kept under isolation at the PWD Women’s Hostel where he attacked a nurse on duty.

Even after strict directives from the health officials to stay at home for 28 days, it was found that the man visited his relatives’ house and other public places. The health officials, with the help of police, caught him and put him under observation at the hostel on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the man asked the nurse on duty for tea. When she went out, the patient tried to strangle one of the health workers who was standing outside through the grilled window, and attempted to hit the nurse, who had by then returned to serve him tea, with a rod.

After quickly changing into trousers from dhoti, he threatened the employees who had gathered at the spot to hang himself with the dhoti if they dared to catch him. In an attempt to escape the spot, he got himself injured while breaking a windowpane of the building, police said.

The man was caught by the police, and is now under observation at Parippally Medical College Hospital.