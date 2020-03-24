STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As fear grips people, doctors say no need to panic, we shall overcome together

He said the people who feel stressed and anxious should not hesitate to reach out to counsellors and their dear ones.

Published: 24th March 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of an apartment complex in Kochi clapping and banging on utensils to show appreciation for all health workers, who have been working relentlessly against Covid-19. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: For every panic call which he has been receiving in the last couple of days expressing uncertain future following the Covid-19 outbreak in Kerala, psychiatrist Dr Druhin A V has only one answer: “Don’t worry. You are not alone in this issue. People in the country and across the world are facing it. There will be a solution to all your worries. But first thing is that you have to stay safe and healthy.”

In fact, fear psychosis has gripped many people in the state who are worried over the possible coronavirus infection and collapse of economy which could result in job loss, debt and shutdown of business. “It’s a reality that the outbreak of corona has caused stress and anxiety to many. But everyone needs to accept the reality that the virus is spreading and we need to contain it. There is no need to worry about the future now. As the issue is global and concerning human kind, there will be a collective effort to help each other at this time of crisis. Priority should be given only to following the safety protocol to stay uninfected,” said Dr Druhin, professor of Psychiatric Department in Pariyaram Medical College. “People will have the tendency to succumb to the fear, when they are staring at uncertainty and unpredictability. What they should do is discuss their anxieties and fear with their dear ones to stay emotionally strong,” he added.

“We need to cope up with the crisis situation. It’s natural for a person to be anxious and become hyper vigilant. Accept that the situation might have some impact on various systems in the society that include economy. In fact, a certain extent of having fear is good. But it should be constructive fear and should not evolve into a hazardous fear. Don’t over expose to loads of information on the virus outbreak as too much information can aggravate stress,” said Kochi-based senior psychiatrist Dr John C J.

He said the people who feel stressed and anxious should not hesitate to reach out to counsellors and their dear ones. “Just think that you are not alone in this fight. We should not let fear overrule our reason, because fear will stop us from acting with clarity, compassion and courage,” he said.

