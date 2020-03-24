Close down liquor outlets: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s unwillingness to close down Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets will lead to a more dangerous situation, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. “Even when there had been calls earlier for closing down bars, the chief minister showed a similar disinclination. Now, after the situation got worse, bars have been closed down. Keeping in mind public safety, the Opposition is demanding that Beverages outlets be closed down . On the one hand, government has been asking people to sit at home and on the other Bevco outlets are kept open. It shows the government’s double standards,” said Chennithala.