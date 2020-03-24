Coronavirus: Kasaragod on the cusp of community spread, ramps up infrastructure, manpower

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Despite the fact that all 19 persons who tested positive in Kasaragod on Monday for Covid-19 had arrived from Dubai, the district administration is ramping up its human resources and infrastructure for a possible community transmission of the viral disease.

The health officials have stopped making route maps of patients as the number of positive cases went up to 38 in the district.

Instead, they are focusing on increasing the number of isolation wards to accommodate more patients.

On Monday, the third and fourth floors of the General Hospital in Kasaragod were converted into dormitories, said District Surveillance Officer Dr AT Manoj.

Last week, the district ran isolation wards (30 rooms) only in the District Hospital in Kanhangad and GH in Kasaragod.

“Today, there are isolation wards in at least 11 places, including private hospitals,” said DMO Dr A V Ramdas.

An unused building at Padnnakkad too has been turned into isolation facility.

“In Kanhangad alone, we’ve 100 isolation wards,” said Dr Manoj. “Depending on the need, we can convert more private hospitals too to Covid centres,” he said.

Health officials said the district is on the cusp of community transmission of the disease. “It all depends on how people behave. If they continue like they did last week, things will go out of hand,” the DMO said.

As of now, all 38 cases reported in the district are linked to the UAE — 37 to Dubai and one to Sharjah. But the state government is not taking any chance.

The district has been locked down and borders with Karnataka closed to curb the spread.

The police have been given extraordinary powers. Around 1,000 personnel will patrol the streets of the district, said district police chief P S Sabu.

“The police will challenge anybody out on the street,” he said.

