COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala police issue passes for people involved in essential sectors

The passes will be issued to people who are employed in  data centres, telecom providers, medical shop staff etc, said State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Published: 24th March 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department have entrusted the District Police Chiefs to issue special passes for those who are involved in essential jobs to enable them to move around outside during the lockdown.

The passes will be issued to people who are employed in  data centres, telecom providers, medical shop staff etc, said State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

However, those who travel in private vehicles need to give a self-declaration stating their reason for travel, time of travel, vehicle number, passenger details etc. The police will cross check the declaration if required and legal action will be taken against those who misuse this facility.

Bebera added that vehicles bringing life-saving drugs from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram will also be exempted from lockdown.

Meanwhile, the government officials who require travelling and media persons need not apply for passes. They can produce their identity cards during vehicle checks, Behera added.

The police chief said there have been instances of people moving out without legitimate reasons and cases have been registered against them in various parts of the state. "The basic reason for this lockdown is to prevent transmission of the disease. Hope people will obey the government order and don't venture out unnecessarily," he added.

