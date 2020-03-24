Fighting the virus

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

The state’s efforts to contain Covid-19 have drawn praise from various quarters.Apart from prevention and control strategies, the state has announced three plans — A, B, and C — for dealing with any emergency. Deployment of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses and technical professionals, and provision for medicines, medical equipment and ventilators get enhanced as per the plan. According to department officials, at present, there is no such situation in the state which warrants thinking beyond Plan A.