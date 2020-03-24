STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt recruits 276 more doctors to fight Covid-19

Govt to appoint health inspectors in paramedical services; decides to designate one Covid-19 care hospital in every district; PSC exams postponed

Published: 24th March 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode

Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of rising Covid-19 positive cases, the state government has appointed 276 doctors who were included in the rank list of Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). All candidates have been given appointment orders and their interview process will be completed in a day through video conferencing.

On Monday, the PSC released the advice and sent it to the state government as the government health sector needed more doctors to contain the spread of the virus. Commission chairman M K Sakeer told TNIE that the PSC had released the advice to the government after vacating the stay order on the appointment of doctors due to the contingency.

“We have released the advice to the government as it is necessary for the state to have more doctors. For that, the stay order on the appointment has been vacated considering the emergency situation,” he said.
Health inspectors

The government will also appoint health inspectors in the paramedical services. As per the statistics available with PSC, there are 346 vacancies of assistant health inspectors for appointment in paramedical services.

The health department has taken measures to appoint the doctors on a war footing as the Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise. The government has also increased the number of isolation wards and decided to designate one Covid-19 care hospital each in every district. As many as 6,000 isolation beds have been arranged if more persons have to be taken under the care of the health department.

Meanwhile, all PSC examinations scheduled till April 30 have been postponed. The new schedules will be publicised later.

