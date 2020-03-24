STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC stops regular sitting; summer vacation to start on April 8

The court made it clear that matters scheduled for pronouncing judgments will be taken up in chambers, for which lawyers need not be present.

Published: 24th March 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday decided to do away with regular sitting till April 8 in the wake of the Covid-19 scare. The court will close for summer vacation on April 8. Only urgent matters such as suspension of sentence, custody cases, Habeas Corpus, bail and anticipatory bail will be taken up on Thursdays and Fridays till April 8.

High Court Registrar General K Haripal said that other matters which are very urgent, if any, that cannot be deferred till April 8, which is the closing date for mid-summer vacation, will be placed before the special benches constituted for granting permission. Those benches will hold sitting on March 26, 31, April 3 and April 7. Filing of cases will be permitted on all working days and listing of emergency matters other than  urgent matters will be as permitted by the judge.

The court made it clear that matters scheduled for pronouncing judgments will be taken up in chambers, for which lawyers need not be present.

Directive for filing cases

Lawyers and litigants proposing to file an urgent matter should send a one-page e-mail to the ID— casefiling.hc-ker@kerala.gov.in— giving a brief description of the subject to be filed.

The e-mail should also indicate whether the lawyer or litigant opts for hearing through video conferencing if permission to file the case is granted.

When the permission to file the case is granted, the lawyer or litigant should take a printout of the e-mail received by him and produce it along with the files of the case, at the time of presenting it before the court for filing. The filed case shall then be processed and sent to the judge concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp