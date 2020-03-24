HC stops regular sitting; summer vacation to start on April 8

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday decided to do away with regular sitting till April 8 in the wake of the Covid-19 scare. The court will close for summer vacation on April 8. Only urgent matters such as suspension of sentence, custody cases, Habeas Corpus, bail and anticipatory bail will be taken up on Thursdays and Fridays till April 8.

High Court Registrar General K Haripal said that other matters which are very urgent, if any, that cannot be deferred till April 8, which is the closing date for mid-summer vacation, will be placed before the special benches constituted for granting permission. Those benches will hold sitting on March 26, 31, April 3 and April 7. Filing of cases will be permitted on all working days and listing of emergency matters other than urgent matters will be as permitted by the judge.

The court made it clear that matters scheduled for pronouncing judgments will be taken up in chambers, for which lawyers need not be present.

Directive for filing cases

Lawyers and litigants proposing to file an urgent matter should send a one-page e-mail to the ID— casefiling.hc-ker@kerala.gov.in— giving a brief description of the subject to be filed.

The e-mail should also indicate whether the lawyer or litigant opts for hearing through video conferencing if permission to file the case is granted.

When the permission to file the case is granted, the lawyer or litigant should take a printout of the e-mail received by him and produce it along with the files of the case, at the time of presenting it before the court for filing. The filed case shall then be processed and sent to the judge concerned.