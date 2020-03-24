Health dept readies plan D, plan E for meeting worst-case scenario

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Covid-19 positive cases spiral, the state health department has said it has made a rough sketch of plan D and even plan E for encountering the worst-case scenario. Considering the emerging scenario, the department is also planning to come out with a new strategy of social distancing. Taking note of some international studies that the airborne transmission of Covid-19 is plausible, the department has already directed the health care staff to remain cautious while at hospitals and attending patients.

“From imported cases, the state is now dealing with local transmission. At present, there is plan A, B, and C. As the possibility of community transmission cannot be ruled out the plan might get extended to D and E. If a worst-case scenario emerges the degree of caution, the degree of planning and mode of interventions will also change,” said an officer of the health department.

Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer for public health emergency of international concern, said, “As the situation evolves, the intervention of the health department will also become dynamic and evolving. The department has its projections and predictions regarding Covid-19. But such plans cannot be revealed.”

At the same time, the department has decided to do a study to understand the compliance of people to social distancing in managing Covid-19. “On Sunday the doctors of the primary health centres were asked to become part of the research. A questionnaire was provided to them and they were asked to assess the response of the public towards the Janata Curfew. The details thus collected will form the basis for the next strategy on social distancing,” said an officer of the health department.