Mammootty throws weight behind ‘Stay at Home’ campaign

Actor Mammootty’s message on the importance of social distancing at the time of Covid-19 has gone viral on social media.

Published: 24th March 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mammooty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Mammootty’s message on the importance of social distancing at the time of Covid-19 has gone viral on social media.In a Facebook post on Monday, Mammootty said the time has come to decide our own rules, roles and responsibilities.

“We are all independent birds. Nobody has tied our legs. This is the time when we should decide to sit inside our houses. We are not doing this for ourselves, but for the society. Experts are advising us not to go out and avoid public gatherings. Our government is telling us not to step out based on experts’ instructions. Hence, amid all the indifference, we must obey it,” the actor said.

He also urged people to be socially responsible and never resort to panic buying. “Stock only essential provisions and that too in quantities your family needs. If you buy excess commodities, you are denying them to someone else who needs them. We should also limit the quantity of food we cook. Excess food is a luxury at these times. Food is not a luxury but a necessity,” he wrote.

He also asked people to think about their neighbours. “We must ask them whether they have enough food stock. If not, consider them too while you buy provisions. While sitting inside, we should also express our gratitude to the health workers who are working outside,” he said.

Home is the safest place now. “We cannot escape to other places. The virus is waiting there. So be at your home and stay safe,” he urged.

