Many lorry drivers opt out of TN trip

Kerala relies on  neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for most of the essential supplies like vegetables, rice and fruits.

Truck image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Tamil Nadu announcing a lockdown from 6pm on Tuesday,  lorries carrying essential items, especially rice and vegetables to Kerala may also be hit, albeit slowly, in the coming days.

“Many lorry drivers are not turning up for work due to fear of contracting Covid-19, or due to the apprehension that they may be blocked at the Tamil Nadu border,” said Abul Azeez N K, general secretary, Cochin Lorry Agents’ Association. He said though there are no problems for lorries coming to Kerala till now, the situation could change in the coming days as several states tighten the vigil at the borders.

Rajeev Sharon, president of Container Owners’ Association, said  goods such as tiles bound for  Tamil Nadu, which come via the Cochin Port, will be stuck in Kochi. But the rice consignment shipped by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) through the Cochin Port will not be hit. “This is for distribution in Kerala and hence there will not be any issues in the distribution of rice on board trucks across the state,” he said.

