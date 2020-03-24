STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toddy auction in times of vigil invites criticism

Auction witnesses forced removal of protesters by police, compromising all precautions against deadly virus

Published: 24th March 2020

Youth Congress activists who protested against the auction of toddy shops being removed by police at Yakkara in Palakkad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD/KOCHI: It a time when the entire state was on vigil due to the fast spread of Covid-19, the government conducted auction of  toddy shops in five districts on Monday, which witnessed forced removal of protesting Youth Congress members by the police, compromising all precautions against the deadly virus.

The incidents came as a blot to the state’s much-hyped vigil to prevent the community spread of Covid-19, and the timing of the hurried auction seemed to complete it before the complete lockdown of the state from Tuesday.

The auction was held in five districts -- Palakkad, Wayanad, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta. The auction process was disrupted in Idukki, Kottayam and Wayanad while in Pathanamthitta -- which is in full quarantine mode after a Covid-19 positive family in Ranni roamed around the town after their arrival from Italy -- only three persons turned up. The Youth Congress protesters in Idukki were arrested and physically removed by the police though neither the protesters nor the police were wearing protective gear such as masks or gloves.  

In Palakkad, auction was held for 13 toddy ranges, which saw over 500 people waiting outside the hall. “There were many people on either side of the narrow road outside the auction hall though the government itself had called for social distancing. No arrangements were made outside the hall, where people who came to participate in the auction in large numbers had little space to even move around,” said K Sivan, secretary of Swathantra Kallu Chethu Union. “On the one hand the government is saying that people should not gather at one place and has imposed restrictions, but on the other the government is conducting auction of toddy shops, where large number of people gather,” he added.

Protests galore
Initially, the auction of 144 shops under 12 Excise ranges in Palakkad were to be held on Saturday. However, only 10 of them were conducted on that day due to protests by youth organisations.The remaining auctions were conducted on Monday.The auctions in Ernakulam, Kannur, Thiruvanan-thapuram, Malappuram and Alappuzha districts were held last week, which saw huge protests from the opposition parties.

