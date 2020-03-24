STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Towns in Kasaragod witness panic buying amid lockdown

On Monday, 19 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38 in the district.

People standing in queue in front of the grocery store fearing the close down in the wake of Corona virus spreading, in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Supermarkets in Kasaragod, Kanhangad, and Nileshwar saw panic buying even as truck drivers transporting vegetables from Karnataka refused to drive to the district in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases.

On Monday, 19 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38 in the district. The spike is drastic when compared to last Monday when the number stood at one.

NRS Vegetables, a wholesale and retail seller in Choori near Kasaragod town, received no supplies from Karnataka on Monday. “Owing to this, we sold Saturday’s stock,” said Rakesh Shenoy, the owner of NRS. “We may not open tomorrow,” he said adding that he is worried his staff may contract the infection. Also, the drivers’ unwillingness to drive to Kerala is yet another reason for him to not open shop. “ There is a shortage. Besides, there are no workers to pluck vegetables in Hassan because of the disease scare,” he said.

On Monday, when he opened the shop at 11 am, customers rushed in, ignoring the social distancing rule. “I had to shut the shop by 1 pm, and allow two customers in at a time,” he said. But the rush rattled the staff, who said they were worried about getting infected.

Their fears are genuine, said Shajith, who runs a margin free supermarket in Nileshwar, 40km down south from Choori. “The district administration wants us to keep the shop open but we are putting ourselves at risk. Won’t the disease affect us,” he said.

There are lines at the margin free shop to ensure there is a one-metre distance between customers in queues. The idea struck him when he watched the viral video of customers queuing up before a Bevco outlet. “We have kept liquid soap and water in front of the shop and only five persons are allowed inside at a time,” said Shajith. He said there was panic buying in his shop. “People who usually buy 20kg of rice took home 50kg,” he said.

In Periya, Q-Mart, a small supermarket, adopted a different model where customers were not allowed inside. “We just need to provide the list of things to the staff, following which it is packed and delivered to us outside,” said Shybin Joseph, a regular buyer. However, it soon descended into chaos as the staff did not know where the items were kept in the store, he said. “I had to wait for three hours before I received my provision,” he said.

In Kanhangad, the owner of another supermarket, Real, decided to be more innovative. “We asked our customers to WhatsApp their list of items required. Once we pack the items, we call the customers and the items are delivered at the parking lot,” said Narayanan, the manager of the store.

K Ahmed Sharief, the district president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, said the collector has directed to keep all grocery and food provision stores open during the lockout.

Don’t panic: Collector
Steps have been taken to ensure adequate supply of essential items in the district, said collector D Sajith Babu. “There is no need for the public to panic,” he said.

