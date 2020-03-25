402 people booked on Day 1 of lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Life came to a standstill across the state on the first day of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. With public transport suspended, streets mostly wore a deserted look, while private vehicles were allowed to ply in case of emergency. Shops selling essential items functioned during the designated time as people waited outside in stretched queues to procure goods. In several places, the police had to intervene to block unnecessary travel of people. There were also instances of shops selling non-essential items opening their shutters, which invited police action.

The police registered cases against 402 people across the state for defying the government’s lockdown call. Thiruvananthapuram district yielded the most cases as 123 people were booked here for travelling in their vehicles without valid reasons and for opening shops that did not sell essential commodities.

In Kollam, 70 cases were registered was 70. Pathanamthitta seemed to be the most disciplined district as no cases were registered there. Kasaragod, which was subjected to more stringent lockdown, returned five cases. The capital city was worst affected in terms of the public response towards the lockdown call as 121 people were booked for disregarding it.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the police will continue to take action against those who leave their homes without any valid reason.

Behera said those who are part of essential services such as medical shops, shop owners, petrol pump employees will have to obtain special passes from district police chiefs. People, who move in private vehicles for urgent matters, will have to give a self-declaration stating their purpose of travel, time of return and name of passengers. “This is being done to prevent that the needy people alone move out of their houses,” he said.

The model of the declaration can be downloaded from the police website and Facebook page. The print out or a handwritten copy of the declaration should be duly filled and kept in the vehicle. This should be shown to the cops on demand, who will check whether the reason given is false. “Action will be taken if any one is found to have given a false declaration,” Behera said.

Special control room started

The police department has set up Covid special control room at the Police Headquarters to coordinate with control rooms in other districts. The control room will be headed by the State Crime Records Bureau ADGP Sudesh Kumar. People can contact 9497900121, 9497900112 if they come across any violation of lockdown instruction.

Confusion over working hours of shops

T’Puram: Confusion prevailed on Tuesday over timings of shops selling essential commodities. Though it was 7am to 5pm as per a government order, the order issued by the Chief Secretary curtailed it from 11am to 5pm.Finally, the chief minister clarified that the timing would be 7am-5pm.

Guidelines for shops

T’Puram: To prevent Covid-19 spread, the health department has issued guidelines to malls and shops. Shops that are open should have hand-washing facility and sanitisers should be kept at the entrances and counters. Health Minister K K Shailaja said though emergency services have been exempted from the lockdown, there are no curbs on people from buying essential items.