69 foreigners stuck as resorts shut down

KOZHIKODE: As all the resorts, homestays and lodges in the district have been shut down and flight services cancelled, as many as 69 foreigners are stuck in Wayanad. They include 27 women. The majority of them are from the US, the UK and Germany.

A good number of them came for ayurveda treatment and Vedic studies and another sizeable number was at an ashram at Thondernad. They also include circus artistes from Ethiopia who came with a circus group to perform as part of Valliyoorkavu temple festival in Mananthavady.

Among the foreigners, there are those who came in February and completed the two-week quarantine as part of the advisory from the Health Department. “At present, the foreigners are staying put at the same properties. They were given food and other essential items by the resort staff. As this is a totally unexpected situation, the foreigners might have a shortage of money. We have asked them to alert us in case of any need,” said Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary B Anand.

Their complete plans derailed

A staffer of Yoga Village, where 27 foreigners, were staying told TNIE that many of them were disappointed as their schedule had gone haywire.“They came for a rejuvenation yoga therapy and to learn the Vedas. But the prolonged stay has derailed all the plans,” said the staff. Many of them are hooked to video call and they are in constant touch with their kith and kin in their home country. National Health Mission (NHM) district programme manager Dr B Abhilash said that all the facilities, including counselling, have been arranged for foreigners as well. “We have a team of 18 counsellors and three psychiatrists to take care of people in home isolation. Many of the foreigners are availing counselling over the phone,” he told TNIE.

Essential items to be distributed free-of-cost to transgender people

T’Puram: The state government will distribute kits containing essential items, including foodgrain, free-of-cost to 1,000 transgender people across the state. According to Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja, the decision has been taken on account of various difficulties transgender people face in the wake of restrictions imposed to curb Covid-19.

KCBC offers its hospitals for Covid-19 treatment

Kochi: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, president of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, has offered all hospitals under its management for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the state should there be a need. Cardinal Mar Alencherry made the offer to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a statement, the chief minister said the cardinal has promised all support to the state government in its efforts to tackle the pandemic. If there is a need, all doctors, nurses and other workers in the hospitals under the Church management will also be offered to the government, the cardinal informed the chief minister. “The government is thankful to the Church for offering the support in these troubled times,” the chief minister said.