COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala government to close all liquor outlets including BEVCO till April 14

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to close down the liquor outlets including Bevco outlets in the state till April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Instead, the state government is exploring the possibility of distributing liquor through online sale.

With the cabinet taking decision to stop the liquor sale through outlets, as many as 265 liquor outlets under the Bevco and 36 outlets under the Consumerfed will be closed down.

Meanwhile, the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday morning decided to distribute 15 of rice to all ration card holders in their houses. This is apart from the free 30 kg of rice allotted for the BPL card holders. The government is exploring the possibility of taking the rice to the homes of BPL card holders through Maveli stores and Supplyco outlets with the help local bodies.

A formal decision would be announced soon. The meeting has also decided to rearrange the timing of the ration shops. As per the new decision, ration shops would be functional from 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The state government has also reviewed the stock of food material kept in the warehouses of the Civil supplies and Consumerfed. The government has earlier also taken a decision to provide a financial assistance of Rs 1000 to the families not eligible for any of the welfare pensions.