STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Foreigner treated with HIV drugs for COVID-19 tests negative

The result of the test of his samples conducted three days after giving him the drugs returned negative, they said.

Published: 25th March 2020 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | Karthik Alagu, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: A British national, who was administered HIV antiretroviral drugs for treating his coronavirus infection, has tested negative, doctors at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital here said on Wednesday The patient, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, responded well to the drugs combination of Ritonavir and Lopinavir, and his latest test results showed he has tested negative for the virus, a hospital statement said.

The doctors said the treatment was effective on the patient who was given the drugs for seven days.

The result of the test of his samples conducted three days after giving him the drugs returned negative, they said. Doctors made the disclosure of his recovery after the second test result on March 23 also turned out to be negative.

It is for the first time in Kerala that the HIV antiretroviral drug was used to treat COVID-19 patients, officials said. The drug combination was already used to treat patients in a hospital in Jaipur after the Indian Council of Medical Research had given permission to use it.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had recommended the use of anti-HIV drug combinations to treat COVID-19 patients on a case-to-case basis.

The Kerala State Medical Board had given permission to administer the drugs on the patient who was suffering from pneumonia.

District Collector S Suhas had taken the initiative to make the drugs available and the doctors revised the treatment protocol after getting the patient's consent.

The treatment was headed by a team of doctors. It was led by the medical college's principal Thomas Mathew.

The swab samples of the UK national's wife, who is also admitted in the isolation ward, tested negative, the statement said.

The two along with 17 others of their group from the UK, who were on holiday at the hill resort town of Munar, and a local were off-loaded from a Dubai-bound flight shortly before take-off at the airport here on March 15 after the man tested positive for the coronavirus.

The local person had opted not to travel as a precautionary measure and was sent home, while the 17 others were quarantined at a hotel in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HIV antiretroviral drug coronavirus Ernakulam Medical College Hospital Kerala British national
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp