Mixed feelings on first day

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Day one of the coronavirus induced lockdown. TNIE hit the NH 66 at Kazhakootam at 6.30am. The road was pretty much empty during the first 30 minutes. Once in a while, a few private vehicles appeared. Despite the deployment of police personnel, checking wasn’t stringent from Kazhakootam to Varkala.

In the first hour, we just cruised along. By the time we reached Kollam bypass, around 7.45am, things took a different turn with private vehicles, goods carriers and two-wheelers jostling for space. It took us around 25 minutes to cross the busy 13.4-km bypass stretch, even before the rush hour had set in.

People thronged vegetable, grocery and other provision shops. Fish vendors were busy selling their morning catch. Looking around for eateries while crossing the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd plant at Chavara, we found plenty of small shops selling tea and snacks even as big restaurants and hotels remained closed.

One tea vendor was enthusiastic with his views on the need to implement a lockdown and shared his anxiety over the expanding footprint of Covid-19. But to make ends meet, the 67-year-old ‘chaiwala’ confessed he had to risk opening his shop which provided him with the customer base of a few regulars — his sole source of income. The police flagged us down at some places for details like the origin, destination and purpose of journey. In Alappuzha, the police presence was stronger. In some places, they asked drivers to get excess passengers off taxis and other vehicles. They were allowed to continue after instructions about the need to adhere to restrictions.

Considering the flow of people and vehicles in the southern districts, expectation was high of finding even more people and vehicles in Kochi. Surprisingly, traffic was very thin and not many people were out. From Edappally, we moved to Thrissur via Paravoor and Kodungalloor to get the response of interior areas. Beyond Edappally, large crowds were seen in front of provision stores and traffic grew slower with increasing number of vehicles on the road.

Stopped 20 times

Through the six-hour journey that concluded in Thrissur, we were stopped by the police at nearly 20 places, mainly asking for travel details. Nowhere did we have to inform that we were part of a media delegation. The people did not appear too eager to go into self-quarantine as conceived by the state.