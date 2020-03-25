STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mixed feelings on first day

One tea vendor was enthusiastic with his views on the need to implement a lockdown and shared his anxiety over the expanding footprint of Covid-19.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, here are the services that will resume despite the lockdown and those which will remain shut.

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Day one of the coronavirus induced lockdown. TNIE hit the NH 66 at Kazhakootam at 6.30am. The road was pretty much empty during the first 30 minutes. Once in a while, a few private vehicles appeared. Despite the deployment of police personnel, checking wasn’t stringent from Kazhakootam to Varkala.

In the first hour, we just cruised along. By the time we reached Kollam bypass, around 7.45am, things took a different turn with private vehicles, goods carriers and two-wheelers jostling for space. It took us around 25 minutes to cross the busy 13.4-km bypass stretch, even before the rush hour had set in.

People thronged vegetable, grocery and other provision shops. Fish vendors were busy selling their morning catch. Looking around for eateries while crossing the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd plant at Chavara, we found plenty of small shops selling tea and snacks even as big restaurants and hotels remained closed.

One tea vendor was enthusiastic with his views on the need to implement a lockdown and shared his anxiety over the expanding footprint of Covid-19. But to make ends meet, the 67-year-old ‘chaiwala’ confessed he had to risk opening his shop which provided him with the customer base of a few regulars — his sole source of income. The police flagged us down at some places for details like the origin, destination and purpose of journey. In Alappuzha, the police presence was stronger. In some places, they asked drivers to get excess passengers off taxis and other vehicles. They were allowed to continue after instructions about the need to adhere to restrictions.

Considering the flow of people and vehicles in the southern districts, expectation was high of finding even more people and vehicles in Kochi. Surprisingly, traffic was very thin and not many people were out. From Edappally, we moved to Thrissur via Paravoor and  Kodungalloor to get the response of interior areas. Beyond Edappally, large crowds were seen in front of provision stores and traffic grew slower with increasing number of vehicles on the road.

Stopped 20 times
Through the six-hour journey that concluded in Thrissur, we were stopped by the police at nearly 20 places, mainly asking for travel details. Nowhere did we have to inform that we were part of a media delegation. The people did not appear too eager to go into self-quarantine as conceived by the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp