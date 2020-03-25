Unhappy with public attitude, Kerala vows to take tough measures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has decided to implement the lockdown strictly after noticing that several people across the state took it lightly on the first day.

The state had imposed a total lockdown from Monday midnight in a desperate move to check Covid-19 virus from spreading, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his dissatisfaction over the public response. The number of confirmed cases, meanwhile, went up to 109, including four persons who recovered. A healthcare worker was among those tested positive on Tuesday.

“Lockdown is a new concept for Kerala. On the first day after its announcement, a section of people took it lightly. Stringent measures will be taken to avoid such negligence and the service of police force will be used when required,” said Pinarayi.

The CM said those who travel in private vehicles will have to carry duly filled self-declaration forms and hand over the same to the police personnel on demand.Pinarayi added people who travel without valid reasons would have to face the consequences.

The new positive cases were reported from Kasaragod (six), Kozhikode (two, which the district collector had confirmed late on Monday night) and Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Alappuzha (one each).

Pinarayi said there is no evidence of community spread in the state, though Kasaragod is a cause of concern with rising number of cases.Meanwhile, the police registered cases against 402 people across the state for defying the government’s lockdown call.