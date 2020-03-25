Wife of Dubai-returned patient tests positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The swab test of a 56-year-old woman, whose 61-year-old Dubai returnee husband who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, came out positive on Tuesday. However, the district administration is concerned about the situation as it could trace a taxi driver who picked up the man from the airport and dropped him at his apartment in Kochi.

After getting in touch with the taxi driver, it was revealed that he is suffering from mild fever and he was issued directions to be in home quarantine. The district administration also traced three other persons who hired the taxi after the infected person travelled in it.