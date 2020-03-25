Woman under surveillance gives birth at Kannur Govt MCH

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Ever since the confirmed Covid-19 cases tally shot up across the state, the medical fraternity has been battling new challenges everyday. For Dr S Ajith, head of the gynaecology department at the Kannur Medical College in Pariyaram and his team of doctors, this came in the form of a emergency surgery on a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital. The woman had gone into labour between 10 pm on Sunday and 1.30 am on Monday following which she delivered a baby boy.

The Kanhangadu native was admitted to the isolation ward of the medical college on March 21. She along with her husband had arrived from Qatar on March 20 and was adviced by the health department to be home quarantined. However, since she required more medical attention, she was admitted to the medical college isolation ward.

According to Dr Ajith, urgent measures were taken to conduct the caesarian after the woman entered labour on Sunday night. The three-hour surgery was conducted at the operation theatre specially set up for Covid-19 patients. Dr Shabnam led the surgery.

Principal Dr N Roy, medical superintendent Dr K Sudheep, Pediatrics Department head Dr MTP Muhammad and anaesthetist Dr Vaisakh were also present. “We had to be extra careful as the patient was under surveillance. However, the Covid team here at Pariyaram were well prepared,” said Ajith.

The newborn weighed 2.9kg during birth. Though both the mother and baby are in good health, some apprehensions remain regarding the clinical result of her sample which was sent for testing, the doctor said.

Baby in special ICU

The baby was moved to a special ICU set up for the purpose and has been kept in isolation. Her husband is also in home quarantine. The doctors conducted the surgery using personal protection gear.