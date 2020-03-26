STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,535 held for travelling sans valid reasons as total lockdown kicks in

The police also seized 1,636 vehicles and registered cases against 3,612 people.

Fire and Rescue personnel disinfect a street in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police clampdown on those who defy the lockdown enforced in the wake of Covid-19 spread is continuing unabated as the police on Wednesday arrested 2,535 people across the state, who travelled without valid reasons.

The police also seized 1,636 vehicles and registered cases against 3,612 people. Of this, 1,751 cases were registered on Wednesday. Kozhikode district topped the list with 351 cases, followed by Kollam with 276 cases. Kasaragod had the least number of cases as only 10 incidents were reported from the district, which has been under total shut down. The most number of arrests and vehicle seizure was reported from Ernakulam. As many as 437 arrests and 336 vehicle seizures were reported from the district. From Kozhikode city police limits, 388 vehicles were seized and 451 arrests were registered in Kottayam district.

In Thiruvananthapuram city, which on Tuesday witnessed a section of public paying scant regard to the government order by travelling in their private vehicles without any reason, things were far better on the second day of the lockdown.

The tough posture adopted by the police prompted many to fall in line and the number of vehicles on the road came down drastically. In the city limits, the cops manned all the major stretches, led by City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay, and scrutinised all the vehicles.

Though the extent of violation was comparatively low, the police had to turn back many, who travelled several kilometres to buy groceries. Many of them were let off after giving a warning, while others, who were found travelling without any valid reasons, were turned away after being booked by the cops. About 117 vehicles were also seized and taken to the respective police stations. They will be released to the owners once the lockdown is over. To tighten the screws on those who deliberately break the rules, the police also issued notices to six people, warning that their vehicle registration will be cancelled if they repeat the offence.

Five notices were issued by Vanchiyoor police, while one was issued by Kazhakuttam police. The notices were issued under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the police will further intensify their action against the offenders in the coming days.
He said the district police chiefs have been asked to see to it that lockdown is enforced fully in their limits.

Meanwhile, the police have exempted people working in several essential sectors from obtaining special passes to travel outside for work.Those employed in medical shops, medical labs, private medical institutions and mobile phone tower technicians have been exempted. Instead, they can use their identity cards.However, the general public, who use their private vehicles, will be required to give self-declaration.

