30 Kerala truckers stuck in Maharashtra after lockdown to reach home on Thursday

Anu Kuruvilla

Express News Service

KOCHI: A routine job of transporting pineapples and mangoes to Gujarat turned into a nightmare for around 30 drivers and cleaners of nearly 10 trucks from Kerala when they reached Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Tuesday night after offloading the fruits.

The trucks, which were returning empty due to the lockdown, got stuck when they were stopped by Maharashtra police. It was only after their plight got out on social media and many, including Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, intervened that the issue was resolved.

“The police stopped us and forced us to park in a deserted area that did not have any provision for food, water or any toilet facility. The cops would not allow us to go anywhere. They were very harsh,” said Reji P S, one of the drivers.

He alleged the police officers allowed trucks from other states, even Karnataka, leave after taking money. “Though we tried it too, the cops behaved rudely with us, all the while pocketing the cash given by drivers from other states and letting them go,” alleged Reji. He said they were already in distress as they had to return home without any goods. “However, we did not want to make any profit. We only wanted to return home,” said Reji.

Social media to the rescue

Once their plight got out on social media and Malayalis living at Bhiwandi came to know of their situation, the Kerala Samajam functionaries intervened.“They brought us food and water. Some also offered money, which we declined. They arranged everything necessary to help us get back on the road. The officers clicked our photographs and took copies of our documents before letting us go,” said Reji.

He said the trucks had transported pineapples from Vazhakulam in Ernakulam and mangoes from Palakkad. The drivers and the other crew members hail from Ernakulam, Idukki and Wayanad and would reach home on Thursday, provided they are not blocked in Karnataka.Reji said once they reach, they will have to report to the nearest health centre for a checkup and then remain in home quarantine for 14 days before going back.

‘All truckers facing same problem

President of Cochin Lorry Agents’ Association Ashraf K M said almost every truck driver returning home after delivering goods at present is facing the same problem. He said nearly all transport offices have closed and the drivers have gone back to their native states with empty vehicles.

‘People feeling trapped’

Many Keralites in Pune, Mumbai and other areas of Maharashtra are feeling trapped and frightened as the number of Covid-19 cases increases in the state. He said people are seeking other options as the public transport system has been suspended.