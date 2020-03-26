STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

30 Kerala truckers stuck in Maharashtra after lockdown to reach home on Thursday

The trucks, which were returning empty due to the lockdown, got stuck when they were stopped by Maharashtra police.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

With State under lockdown and inter-district borders closed, trucks being stopped by police on national highway in Tadepalli on Monday I Prasant Madugula

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: A routine job of transporting pineapples and mangoes to Gujarat turned into a nightmare for around 30 drivers and cleaners of nearly 10 trucks from Kerala when they reached Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Tuesday night after offloading the fruits.

The trucks, which were returning empty due to the lockdown, got stuck when they were stopped by Maharashtra police. It was only after their plight got out on social media and many, including Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, intervened that the issue was resolved.

“The police stopped us and forced us to park in a deserted area that did not have any provision for food, water or any toilet facility. The cops would not allow us to go anywhere. They were very harsh,” said Reji P S, one of the drivers.

He alleged the police officers allowed trucks from other states, even Karnataka, leave after taking money. “Though we tried it too, the cops behaved rudely with us, all the while pocketing the cash given by drivers from other states and letting them go,” alleged Reji. He said they were already in distress as they had to return home without any goods. “However, we did not want to make any profit. We only wanted to return home,” said Reji.

Social media to the rescue
Once their plight got out on social media and Malayalis living at Bhiwandi came to know of their situation, the Kerala Samajam functionaries intervened.“They brought us food and water. Some also offered money, which we declined. They arranged everything necessary to help us get back on the road. The officers clicked our photographs and took copies of our documents before letting us go,” said Reji.
He said the trucks had transported pineapples from Vazhakulam in Ernakulam and mangoes from Palakkad. The drivers and the other crew members hail from Ernakulam, Idukki and Wayanad and would reach home on Thursday, provided they are not blocked in Karnataka.Reji said once they reach, they will have to report to the nearest health centre for a checkup and then remain in home quarantine for 14 days before going back.

‘All truckers facing same problem
President of Cochin Lorry Agents’ Association Ashraf K M said almost every truck driver returning home after delivering goods at present is facing the same problem. He said nearly all transport offices have closed and the drivers have gone back to their native states with empty vehicles.

‘People feeling trapped’
Many Keralites in Pune, Mumbai and other areas of Maharashtra are feeling trapped and frightened as the number of Covid-19 cases increases in the state. He said people are seeking other options as the public transport system has been suspended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp