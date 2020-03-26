Anxiety and suicide tendency high among home-quarantined people

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Are social distancing and disruptions in routine making people quarantined because of symptoms of Covid-19 mentally fragile? According to counsellors, isolation and fear of pandemic are increasing the suicide risk among people living in quarantine.

“We are anxious about our sustenance. We fear that we may starve to death during the 28-day quarantine period. No one is willing to deliver us food and essentials. We cannot go out and purchase essentials. We are living in separate rooms now. The other day, someone left a food packet at our entrance. But how long will it work?” a quinquagenarian couple under home quarantine asked a counsellor.

The couple was explaining their ordeal to the counsellor from the Social Justice Department, Kerala. The counsellor tried to lift their spirit assuring them that the government had made all arrangements to ensure daily delivery of food to them. The response came as a big relief to the couple

The ordeal of the couple, who returned from Dubai recently, is not a lone incident. Many people living in quarantine are facing similar mental stress as their social life has been affected.

People living in isolation tend to take the extreme step due to isolation, mental stress and fear. This is an issue worrying the counsellors who are trying to instil confidence among the people living in quarantine.Interestingly, many living in home quarantine were relieved on Wednesday morning when they heard that the country was going for a complete lockdown for 21 days. One of the counsellors said the persons under observation seemed relieved as they realised that their ordeal was not unusual and the entire world was suffering. The feeling that the entire community shared their ordeal lifted their spirits and they were supportive of the measures taken by the government to contain the outbreak.

In a bid to instil confidence among the people living in isolation, the government has deployed counsellors, who are part of the social justice department. An officer said the people under home quarantine mainly suffer from anxiety, tension and insomnia along with other mental illnesses. They also face various psychological issues. To address their concerns, awareness classes are being organised by the primary health care centres.

The counsellors in each district will get details of the people living in quarantine in the morning itself from the coordinators.

They will call each of the people living in quarantine after collecting information from their respective primary health care centre. The counsellors are instructed to call people of the areas allotted to them.

Around 50 to 60 should be called to address their concerns daily. Those with high psychological issues will be contacted daily while others will receive a call once in three days.

In addition to the calls made directly by the counsellors, they can also contact through the Corona Control Room and the Surveillance Unit. There are also facilities to contact the primary healthcare centre if such people need medication.

‘Calls by counsellors effective’

As many as 163 counsellors are working everyday in Ernakulam district to impart awareness. Dr Soumya Raj, nodal officer, District Mental Health Programme, said the tiresome efforts being undertaken by the counsellors in the state are achieving fruition. The counsellors on Wednesday contacted around 1,400 persons who are quarantined over the phone. “It is a big achievement and we are planning to increase the number to above 2,000 per day. The frequent calls by the counsellors are effective as the persons are coming out of the mental trauma,” said DrSoumya.

Managing addicts a tough task

The major problem faced by the counsellors is to control the alcoholic people who are under the quarantine, according to a counsellor. To manage the persons addicted to liquor is a tough task and some of them are showing withdrawal symptoms, he said. “They even demand liquor. They have been given counselling and medicines by the medical team at the primary health centre level. If they need more attention, they will be shifted to the de-addiction centre,” he said.